A Polished Jewel by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1382

A Polished Jewel

Another cold wet day, but this flowering quince bud is shining like a polished jewel! (The green in the background is a yew hedge- nice to see year-round)
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
Another sign that Spring is almost with you Heather. Well spotted
March 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
@365projectorgjoworboys Thanks, Jo! I thought of you when I spotted this! :-)
March 30th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Beautiful capture with the droplets. I’d love to see it in full bloom.
March 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
@tinley23 Thanks, Lesley! And I will definitely post photos of it in full bloom! I visit it every spring! :-)
March 30th, 2025  
