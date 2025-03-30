Sign up
Photo 1382
A Polished Jewel
Another cold wet day, but this flowering quince bud is shining like a polished jewel! (The green in the background is a yew hedge- nice to see year-round)
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
30th March 2025 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
bokeh
,
buds
,
flowering quince
Jo Worboys
Another sign that Spring is almost with you Heather. Well spotted
March 30th, 2025
Heather
@365projectorgjoworboys
Thanks, Jo! I thought of you when I spotted this! :-)
March 30th, 2025
Lesley
Beautiful capture with the droplets. I’d love to see it in full bloom.
March 30th, 2025
Heather
@tinley23
Thanks, Lesley! And I will definitely post photos of it in full bloom! I visit it every spring! :-)
March 30th, 2025
