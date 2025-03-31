Sign up
Previous
Photo 1383
Tall and White
Three paper birch trees standing tall and white- another neighbourhood discovery.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1383
photos
61
followers
27
following
378% complete
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
31st March 2025 1:52am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
spring
,
birch
,
paper birch
Barb
ace
Lovely, Heather! Birch trees are a favorite of mime! :-)
March 31st, 2025
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
Hi Barb. Yes, they are a favorite of mine too! I found these in front of one of the hospital buildings (I live near a number of major hospitals). I think they really brighten the whole setting.
March 31st, 2025
