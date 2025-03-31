Previous
Tall and White by 365projectorgheatherb
Tall and White

Three paper birch trees standing tall and white- another neighbourhood discovery.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Lovely, Heather! Birch trees are a favorite of mime! :-)
March 31st, 2025  
Heather ace
@bjywamer Hi Barb. Yes, they are a favorite of mine too! I found these in front of one of the hospital buildings (I live near a number of major hospitals). I think they really brighten the whole setting.
March 31st, 2025  
