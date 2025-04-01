To the Bitter End

The Hudson Company (HBC), Canada's oldest retail business, has filed for bankruptcy and will be closing all but 6 of its 80 stores across the country. (The 6 remaining stores will probably not survive either, but we will learn their fate soon.)



HBC was founded in 1670 as a fur-trading company and its exploitation and colonization of Canada's First Nations peoples is a dark side to its history. But over the years it transitioned to a retail and real estate business, eventually becoming the department store that we now know.



Over 9,000 employees will be losing their jobs, and they will be receiving NO SEVERANCE. At least, at least, their pensions are protected (I believe)



So today I ventured to the nearby Bay, looking for some bargains with the liquidation sales. Most everything was picked over, but I did buy myself some summer PJs. When I took them to the counter to pay for them, the salesclerk ran her hand over the fabric and said, "I remember when these came in. They are so soft and light." She then wrapped them in tissue paper for me. I found this gesture heartbreakingly poignant. Mere weeks from losing her job, she still cared.



When I finished paying, I told her that I hoped that this particular store would stay open, and I wished her the best. She said, "Well, I'm here to the bitter end."



So- this photo. Here is an employee unloading a cart of comforters with the trademark HBC stripes. People descended on him like, yes vultures, eager to buy something with the HBC stripes as a memento of this piece of Canadian history.



