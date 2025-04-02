Previous
Where is Spring? by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1385

Where is Spring?

An intrepid cyclist riding past a streetcar on a snowy and icy day! Where is spring?!
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
It’s here, Heather! Fab capture.
April 2nd, 2025  
Heather ace
@tinley23 Thanks, Lesley! Could you send a little bit our way, please and thank you :-)
April 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact