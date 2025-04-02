Sign up
Previous
Photo 1385
Where is Spring?
An intrepid cyclist riding past a streetcar on a snowy and icy day! Where is spring?!
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1385
photos
61
followers
27
following
379% complete
View this month »
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
2nd April 2025 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
spring
,
city
,
candid
,
cyclist
Lesley
ace
It’s here, Heather! Fab capture.
April 2nd, 2025
Heather
ace
@tinley23
Thanks, Lesley! Could you send a little bit our way, please and thank you :-)
April 2nd, 2025
