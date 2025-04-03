Previous
Fading Stripes by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1386

Fading Stripes

The snow crocuses are now fully out, and I see that their stripes are not as evident as when they were closed buds. Another 365 learning moment for me :-)

After yesterday's blast of winter weather, summer (not even spring) has arrived with temperatures reaching 20C (68F)! Crazy times!
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter ace
Very pretty capture Heather, lovely detail and colour, Fav:)
April 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Just gorgeous capture, Heather! Our Spring(?) turned to winter today! It's snowing!!!!
April 3rd, 2025  
Jo Worboys
Lovely Spring capture Heather, 20° that's crazy!
April 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact