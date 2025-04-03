Sign up
Previous
Photo 1386
Fading Stripes
The snow crocuses are now fully out, and I see that their stripes are not as evident as when they were closed buds. Another 365 learning moment for me :-)
After yesterday's blast of winter weather, summer (not even spring) has arrived with temperatures reaching 20C (68F)! Crazy times!
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1386
photos
61
followers
27
following
379% complete
View this month »
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd April 2025 4:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
spring
,
crocuses
Peter
ace
Very pretty capture Heather, lovely detail and colour, Fav:)
April 3rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Just gorgeous capture, Heather! Our Spring(?) turned to winter today! It's snowing!!!!
April 3rd, 2025
Jo Worboys
Lovely Spring capture Heather, 20° that's crazy!
April 3rd, 2025
