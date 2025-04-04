Previous
A Welcome Sign by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1387

A Welcome Sign

Scilla are starting to pop up- another welcome sign of spring!

And the crazy swings in temperatures have settled- for today anyhow, with a spring day of 10C (50F).
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Heather

