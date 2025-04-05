Sign up
Photo 1388
A Grey Bird for a Grey Day
This white-breasted nuthatch blends in perfectly with the tree trunk and with the grey drizzly day. I love how they move along upside-down :-)
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1388
photos
61
followers
27
following
380% complete
View this month »
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
5th April 2025 5:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
bark
,
spring
,
textures
,
white-breasted nuthatch
