For the Spring Seekers by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1389

For the Spring Seekers

A sunny patch of daffodils by the law faculty. Daffodils here are always the first to bloom (and I was not the only photographer. We are craving spring!)
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured.
April 6th, 2025  
