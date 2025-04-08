Previous
Go Away! by 365projectorgheatherb
Go Away!

This morning we were greeted by *snow* and winter temperatures! Old Man Winter didn't get the memo: Go away! It's *spring* now!
Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Looks pretty but really.... !!!
April 9th, 2025  
Jo Worboys
Oh no just when you thought Spring had arrived!
April 9th, 2025  
Heather ace
@bjywamer @365projectorgjoworboys Hi Barb and Jo! Yes, I know! Fortunately, it has been sunny today, so the snow is pretty well gone now. We just need the temperature to warm up :-)
April 9th, 2025  
