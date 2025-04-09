Previous
Blue and Green by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1392

Blue and Green

A patch of scilla, having survived our recent snow and the continuing cold temperatures. I love the colour they bring to our still winter-drab world.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan ace
Beautiful colors
April 9th, 2025  
Barb ace
Really beautiful, Heather! 💕
April 9th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
April 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact