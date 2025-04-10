Sign up
Previous
Photo 1393
A Silver Lining
Rain and wet snow (I'll stop whining), but water droplets bring freshness to the wintercreeper. There is always a silver lining, I suppose.
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1393
photos
61
followers
27
following
381% complete
View this month »
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
10th April 2025 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
spring
,
droplets
,
wintercreeper
Joanne Diochon
ace
No doubt it is just my imagination, but I feel like I can tell that is cold water on those leaves there. :)
April 10th, 2025
