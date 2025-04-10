Previous
A Silver Lining by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1393

A Silver Lining

Rain and wet snow (I'll stop whining), but water droplets bring freshness to the wintercreeper. There is always a silver lining, I suppose.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
No doubt it is just my imagination, but I feel like I can tell that is cold water on those leaves there. :)
April 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact