Previous
Photo 1394
Giving Colour
A rain-soaked pansy giving colour to a grey day
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
4
4
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1394
photos
60
followers
27
following
381% complete
View this month »
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
11th April 2025 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
macro
,
spring
,
droplets
,
pansy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! instant fav -- A super macro, such clear details , water droplets and gorgeous colour !
April 11th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Amazing macro!
April 11th, 2025
Barb
ace
Oh, my, Heather! This is positively gorgeous!
April 11th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific closeup. I love the composition and color.
April 12th, 2025
