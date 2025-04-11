Previous
Giving Colour by 365projectorgheatherb
Giving Colour

A rain-soaked pansy giving colour to a grey day
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! instant fav -- A super macro, such clear details , water droplets and gorgeous colour !
April 11th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Amazing macro!
April 11th, 2025  
Barb ace
Oh, my, Heather! This is positively gorgeous!
April 11th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific closeup. I love the composition and color.
April 12th, 2025  
