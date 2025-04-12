Previous
Transitions by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1395

Transitions

Milkweed pods near their end but with seeds to begin anew, and tulip leaves breaking through the earth. Welcome spring!
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful image for transitions and for spring.
April 13th, 2025  
