Photo 1395
Transitions
Milkweed pods near their end but with seeds to begin anew, and tulip leaves breaking through the earth. Welcome spring!
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1395
photos
60
followers
27
following
382% complete
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
12th April 2025 6:47am
Tags
spring
,
bokeh
,
seeds
,
milkweed
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful image for transitions and for spring.
April 13th, 2025
