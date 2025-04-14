Previous
Holding its Own by 365projectorgheatherb
Holding its Own

Witch hazel holding its own after a long winter (the sun helps too)
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb
Wonderful focus and bokeh!
April 14th, 2025  
Lesley
Beautiful light and bokeh
April 14th, 2025  
Peter
Beautiful colour and detail standing out well against the stunning background, Fav:)
April 14th, 2025  
