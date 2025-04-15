Sign up
Photo 1398
Lovely from All Sides
Most daffodils are not out yet, but I came across this display (along with some pussy willows). I thought the sunlit daff was lovely, even from the back
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1398
photos
60
followers
27
following
383% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
15th April 2025 1:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
spring
wendy frost
ace
Looking lovely with the sunlight shining through the petals. Well captured details.
April 16th, 2025
amyK
ace
A lovely composition
April 16th, 2025
