Lovely from All Sides by 365projectorgheatherb
Lovely from All Sides

Most daffodils are not out yet, but I came across this display (along with some pussy willows). I thought the sunlit daff was lovely, even from the back
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
wendy frost ace
Looking lovely with the sunlight shining through the petals. Well captured details.
April 16th, 2025  
amyK ace
A lovely composition
April 16th, 2025  
