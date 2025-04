Amid the din of traffic and construction, I heard the song of the white-throated sparrow, clear as a bell. I found the sparrow high in a (budding!) tree. It wouldn't show me its distinctive white throat or yellow eye patch, but it continued to sing out: "Oh sweet Canada (or "Old Sam Peabody") Here is a link to its song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdMOVrIJXeI