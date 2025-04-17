Previous
Me and My Shadow by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1400

Me and My Shadow

I love how the sun caught the orange breast of this robin. It was a spring day for both of us.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
