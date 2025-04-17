Sign up
Photo 1400
Me and My Shadow
I love how the sun caught the orange breast of this robin. It was a spring day for both of us.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
17th April 2025 5:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
spring
,
robin
