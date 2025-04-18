Sign up
Previous
Photo 1401
Simply Spring
Snowdrops amid the scilla- as simple as that.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
5
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1401
photos
60
followers
27
following
383% complete
View this month »
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
18th April 2025 4:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
blue
,
flowers
,
spring
,
snowdrops
,
scilla
Joanne Diochon
ace
What a pretty combination. I love all the blue early spring flowers.
April 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely ! love how the small clump of snowdrops has intermingled with the sea of blue scilla
April 18th, 2025
KV
ace
Nice pop of white in the middle of all that stunning blue.
April 18th, 2025
Lesley
ace
My favourite flowers to see in spring.
April 18th, 2025
narayani
ace
Gorgeous. The snowdrops look like they’ve been spotlit.
April 18th, 2025
