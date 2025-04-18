Previous
Simply Spring by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1401

Simply Spring

Snowdrops amid the scilla- as simple as that.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Joanne Diochon ace
What a pretty combination. I love all the blue early spring flowers.
April 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely ! love how the small clump of snowdrops has intermingled with the sea of blue scilla
April 18th, 2025  
KV ace
Nice pop of white in the middle of all that stunning blue.
April 18th, 2025  
Lesley ace
My favourite flowers to see in spring.
April 18th, 2025  
narayani ace
Gorgeous. The snowdrops look like they’ve been spotlit.
April 18th, 2025  
