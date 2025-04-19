Previous
Springtime Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1402

Springtime Sun

Forsythia, a true marker of early spring, is starting to appear. Its sunny yellow is a welcome sight after the dreary greys of winter.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact