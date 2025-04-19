Sign up
Previous
Photo 1402
Springtime Sun
Forsythia, a true marker of early spring, is starting to appear. Its sunny yellow is a welcome sight after the dreary greys of winter.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1402
photos
60
followers
27
following
384% complete
View this month »
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
19th April 2025 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
spring
,
forsythia
