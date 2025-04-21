Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1404
Still Pretty
I had better luck capturing the male house finch today. But it was an overcast and rainy day for the most part, so this finch didn't have the sun to brighten its red. It's still pretty, though.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1404
photos
60
followers
27
following
384% complete
View this month »
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
21st April 2025 5:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
spring
,
house finch
narayani
ace
He is very pretty
April 21st, 2025
Lesley
ace
Lovely capture. Beautiful colouring
April 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close