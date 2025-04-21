Previous
Still Pretty by 365projectorgheatherb
Still Pretty

I had better luck capturing the male house finch today. But it was an overcast and rainy day for the most part, so this finch didn't have the sun to brighten its red. It's still pretty, though.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
384% complete

narayani ace
He is very pretty
April 21st, 2025  
Lesley ace
Lovely capture. Beautiful colouring
April 21st, 2025  
