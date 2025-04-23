Previous
Early Bloomers by 365projectorgheatherb
Early Bloomers

A lovely display of early bloomers. I love their cheery colours.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
Gorgeous light, color, focus, depth of field… love, love, love this!
April 23rd, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely colour
April 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous happy tulips… so beautiful
April 23rd, 2025  
