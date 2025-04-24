Sign up
Photo 1407
Someone's Front Yard
Yellow daffodils towering over the blue (and white) scilla- a lovely combo in someone's front yard, which I passed on my travels today.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
1
Heather
1407
4
1
365
Canon EOS M5
24th April 2025 2:29am
Tags
yellow
,
blue
,
flowers
,
daffodils
,
spring
,
dof
,
scilla
