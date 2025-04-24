Previous
Someone's Front Yard by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1407

Someone's Front Yard

Yellow daffodils towering over the blue (and white) scilla- a lovely combo in someone's front yard, which I passed on my travels today.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
