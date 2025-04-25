Previous
Welcoming Spring by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1408

Welcoming Spring

Warmer temperatures brought these jazz musicians to the park earlier this week- a great way to welcome spring.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
385% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
How nice!
April 25th, 2025  
Barb ace
Delightful!
April 25th, 2025  
essiesue
Sharing their talents........what fun!
April 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact