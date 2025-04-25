Sign up
Previous
Photo 1408
Welcoming Spring
Warmer temperatures brought these jazz musicians to the park earlier this week- a great way to welcome spring.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1408
photos
60
followers
27
following
385% complete
View this month »
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd April 2025 6:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
city
,
musicians
,
candid
Dorothy
ace
How nice!
April 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful!
April 25th, 2025
essiesue
Sharing their talents........what fun!
April 25th, 2025
