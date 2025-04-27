Sign up
Photo 1410
A Spring Afternoon
Tulips and daffodils with sun and warm temperatures- a perfect spring afternoon.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
27th April 2025 3:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
spring
,
tulips
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Delightful fv!
April 27th, 2025
Lisa Brown
ace
so pretty
April 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! fav
April 27th, 2025
