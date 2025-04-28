Previous
Neighours by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1411

Neighours

The flowering quince is days away from blooming (my prediction :-) with its neighbouring forsythia still in bloom. They make a lovely combo. I like to visit these two every spring.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Such neat patterns on the buds and love the yellow in the background.
April 28th, 2025  
