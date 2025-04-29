Previous
Magnolia Envy by 365projectorgheatherb
Magnolia Envy

I enjoy walking through older residential areas, especially in spring. Today I came upon this *huge* saucer magnolia. I have no idea how old it is, but it is definitely well-established and prolific.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Shutterbug ace
Wow. I wonder how old it is. Beautiful full screen capture.
April 29th, 2025  
Heather ace
@shutterbug49 Thank you, and yes, I wondered the same thing. Unfortunately, no one was around to ask.
April 29th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
April 29th, 2025  
wendy frost ace
A gorgeous find and capture and an amazing amount of beautiful pink flowers to see.
April 29th, 2025  
Barb ace
Spectacular, Heather!
April 29th, 2025  
narayani ace
It’s gorgeous!
April 29th, 2025  
