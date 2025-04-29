Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1412
Magnolia Envy
I enjoy walking through older residential areas, especially in spring. Today I came upon this *huge* saucer magnolia. I have no idea how old it is, but it is definitely well-established and prolific.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1412
photos
60
followers
27
following
386% complete
View this month »
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th April 2025 12:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
magnolias
Shutterbug
ace
Wow. I wonder how old it is. Beautiful full screen capture.
April 29th, 2025
Heather
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you, and yes, I wondered the same thing. Unfortunately, no one was around to ask.
April 29th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav!
April 29th, 2025
wendy frost
ace
A gorgeous find and capture and an amazing amount of beautiful pink flowers to see.
April 29th, 2025
Barb
ace
Spectacular, Heather!
April 29th, 2025
narayani
ace
It’s gorgeous!
April 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close