Previous
Photo 1414
Coming Alive
Some days cool, some days warm. Some days sun, some days rain. Through it all, the city is coming alive with spring.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1414
photos
60
followers
27
following
387% complete
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
30th April 2025 2:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
spring
,
city
Barb
ace
Love all the new green springing out on the trees!
May 1st, 2025
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
Me too, Barb! I love this time of year! :-)
May 1st, 2025
