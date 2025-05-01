Previous
Coming Alive by 365projectorgheatherb
Coming Alive

Some days cool, some days warm. Some days sun, some days rain. Through it all, the city is coming alive with spring.
Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Love all the new green springing out on the trees!
May 1st, 2025  
Heather ace
@bjywamer Me too, Barb! I love this time of year! :-)
May 1st, 2025  
