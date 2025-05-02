Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1415
Loving Those Blooms
This saucer magnolia outside one of the university buildings attracts a crowd every spring. We love those big pink blooms, especially after a long grey winter.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1415
photos
60
followers
27
following
387% complete
View this month »
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
30th April 2025 4:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
spring
,
city
,
candid
,
magnolia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! Spring has arrived for you !
May 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
I love flowering trees! Always reminds me of Kentucky in the Spring. Yes, that's where I grew up! ☺️
May 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close