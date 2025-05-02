Previous
Loving Those Blooms by 365projectorgheatherb
Loving Those Blooms

This saucer magnolia outside one of the university buildings attracts a crowd every spring. We love those big pink blooms, especially after a long grey winter.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! Spring has arrived for you !
May 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
I love flowering trees! Always reminds me of Kentucky in the Spring. Yes, that's where I grew up! ☺️
May 2nd, 2025  
