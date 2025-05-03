Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1416
Looking Pretty
The flowering quince is out, looking pretty with the forsythia and providing a good feed for the birds. The sparrow is looking pretty in this setting, too.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1416
photos
60
followers
27
following
387% complete
View this month »
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd May 2025 5:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
quince
,
forsythia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close