Frilly Pink by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1417

Frilly Pink

Frilly pink cherry blossoms brightening an overcast day. Spring is going blazes now!
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
So pretty
May 4th, 2025  
Tim Krywulak ace
That's some great background blur there.
May 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh, so pretty with its doble blossom and bokeh background ! fav
May 4th, 2025  
Jo Worboys
Yes you're Spring has definitely woken up Heather I like the focused foreground against the very similar but blurred background fav
May 4th, 2025  
