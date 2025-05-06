Previous
A Spring Garden by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1419

A Spring Garden

From my walk today- a spring garden with magnolias (and red tulips).
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
