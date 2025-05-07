Previous
A Spring Walk by 365projectorgheatherb
A Spring Walk

Everyone is taking in the spring blossoms, even this dog walker and his six charges.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love me , love my dog ! or is he a paid dog walker !! They all seem to be quite happy to be in tow!
May 7th, 2025  
Heather ace
@beryl Hi Beryl. I think he is probably a paid dog walker (This was in an expensive part of town). I was impressed with how they trotted along- yes, quite happily.
May 7th, 2025  
haskar ace
I have always admired the harmony in which these dogs go for walks.
May 7th, 2025  
