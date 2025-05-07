Sign up
Photo 1420
A Spring Walk
Everyone is taking in the spring blossoms, even this dog walker and his six charges.
7th May 2025
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th May 2025 1:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogs
,
spring
,
candid
,
blossoms
,
dog walker
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love me , love my dog ! or is he a paid dog walker !! They all seem to be quite happy to be in tow!
May 7th, 2025
Heather
ace
@beryl
Hi Beryl. I think he is probably a paid dog walker (This was in an expensive part of town). I was impressed with how they trotted along- yes, quite happily.
May 7th, 2025
haskar
ace
I have always admired the harmony in which these dogs go for walks.
May 7th, 2025
