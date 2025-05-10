Previous
Under the Bows by 365projectorgheatherb
Under the Bows

Sitting under the bows of an eastern redbud on another glorious spring day. Love those delicate pink blooms!
Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lisa Brown ace
I want to be in this photo. Stunning capture
May 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delicate, beautiful and pink - Such a lovely time of the year !
May 10th, 2025  
KV ace
That is a huge redbud… very pretty.
May 10th, 2025  
narayani ace
Very pretty pink
May 11th, 2025  
