Photo 1423
Under the Bows
Sitting under the bows of an eastern redbud on another glorious spring day. Love those delicate pink blooms!
10th May 2025
10th May 25
4
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1423
photos
60
followers
27
following
389% complete
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th May 2025 3:16am
Tags
spring
,
park
,
blossoms
,
redbud
Lisa Brown
ace
I want to be in this photo. Stunning capture
May 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delicate, beautiful and pink - Such a lovely time of the year !
May 10th, 2025
KV
ace
That is a huge redbud… very pretty.
May 10th, 2025
narayani
ace
Very pretty pink
May 11th, 2025
