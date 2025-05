Friendship Flowers

A wonderful play of coincidences today. I encountered an old friend named Louise. She asked me if I had heard from our mutual friend Ray recently. I said no, but as we were talking, a third person (Ian) said, "Are you talking about Ray B? I know *him*! So later in the day and on a whim, I walked by Ray's building hoping that he might be outside gardening. And he was! We had a nice chat, and at the end he presented me with these daffodils- from one friend to another. It was a lovely day!