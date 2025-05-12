Previous
Deep Purple

A tulip find on a sunny spring day. I like the deep purple of these ones (nice on black).
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Julie Ryan ace
Love it, very pretty
May 12th, 2025  
