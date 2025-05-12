Sign up
Previous
Photo 1425
Deep Purple
A tulip find on a sunny spring day. I like the deep purple of these ones (nice on black).
12th May 2025
12th May 25
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1425
photos
60
followers
27
following
390% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
12th May 2025 5:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
tulips
Julie Ryan
ace
Love it, very pretty
May 12th, 2025
