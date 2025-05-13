Previous
A Pink Glow in the Making by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1426

A Pink Glow in the Making

I love the delicate pink blooms of the eastern redbud. Their flowers are much smaller than cherry blossoms, and they are spaced along long twiggy stems, but from a distance they cast a lovely pink glow.
Heather

