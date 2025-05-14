Previous
Grand Finale by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1427

Grand Finale

Crabapple blossoms, the last of the blossoms to burst on the scene (to my knowledge). Beautiful deep pinks and a lovely scent.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah so pretty
May 14th, 2025  
Jo Worboys
It is such a rich colour too. Fav Heather
May 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful and rich pink colour and so many flowers ! So pretty ! fav
May 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact