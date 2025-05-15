Sign up
Photo 1428
Take My Picture
Yesterday's close-up was from this crabapple tree. It's a real neighbourhood attraction in the spring.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1428
photos
61
followers
27
following
391% complete
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
15th May 2025 6:11am
Tags
spring
,
city
,
candid
,
crabapple
,
blossoms
narayani
ace
Wow!
May 15th, 2025
