A Winter Coat in Spring by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1431

A Winter Coat in Spring

A robin all puffed up with the cold weather today (and with quince blooms in the background).
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely setting and he certainly has a big red breast.
May 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - he does look to be puffing out his red breast! A lovely composition , focus and bokeh background !
May 18th, 2025  
