Photo 1432
Gotcha!
Gotcha! I find house finches hard to capture, but here is a male house finch amid some lilac branches, soon to fly off.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful bird and capture fav!
May 19th, 2025
Jo Worboys
Wonderful capture he's posing so well. Fav
May 19th, 2025
