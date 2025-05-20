Previous
Cutie Pie by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1433

Cutie Pie

I think chipmunks are the cutest little critters! I encountered this one on a ravine walk today. (Walking home from my tai chi class, I discovered a way into the ravine. I'll use this route every week now.)
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
392% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
The ravines in the GTA are a real treasure, for the little creatures and some of the bigger ones, like us.
May 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous capture, Heather! They are, indeed, so cute! This one posed nicely for you! I don't see them often (usually only in the higher realms of the Bison Range), but when I do, they always scamper away too quickly for a photo.
May 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super find and a beautiful capture ! What a sweet little creature ! fav
May 20th, 2025  
narayani ace
So cute!
May 20th, 2025  
haskar ace
Nice find and beautiful capture.
May 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact