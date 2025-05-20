Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1433
Cutie Pie
I think chipmunks are the cutest little critters! I encountered this one on a ravine walk today. (Walking home from my tai chi class, I discovered a way into the ravine. I'll use this route every week now.)
20th May 2025
20th May 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1433
photos
61
followers
27
following
392% complete
View this month »
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th May 2025 12:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
spring
,
ravine
,
chipmunk
Joanne Diochon
ace
The ravines in the GTA are a real treasure, for the little creatures and some of the bigger ones, like us.
May 20th, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture, Heather! They are, indeed, so cute! This one posed nicely for you! I don't see them often (usually only in the higher realms of the Bison Range), but when I do, they always scamper away too quickly for a photo.
May 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super find and a beautiful capture ! What a sweet little creature ! fav
May 20th, 2025
narayani
ace
So cute!
May 20th, 2025
haskar
ace
Nice find and beautiful capture.
May 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close