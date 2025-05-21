Previous
Umbrella Blooms by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1434

Umbrella Blooms

Wind and rain and temperatures no higher than 10C (50F), but colourful umbrellas to remind us that it's spring (at least with this group)
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
