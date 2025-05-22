Sign up
Previous
Photo 1435
From Pink to Green
An eastern redbud transitioning to leaf, so clearly a half-and-half, so how could I not?
Still cold and rainy. I wish I could send some of this rain to those of you in need.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1435
photos
61
followers
27
following
393% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
22nd May 2025 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
spring
,
redbud
,
mayhalf-2025
carol white
ace
Lovely contrasting colours and capture. Fav 😊
May 22nd, 2025
