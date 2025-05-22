Previous
From Pink to Green by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1435

From Pink to Green

An eastern redbud transitioning to leaf, so clearly a half-and-half, so how could I not?

Still cold and rainy. I wish I could send some of this rain to those of you in need.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Heather

carol white ace
Lovely contrasting colours and capture. Fav 😊
May 22nd, 2025  
