Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1436
Strutting its Stuff
A common grackle among some dandelion seed heads on a cool and off-and-on rainy day. A return to spring weather is forecast for Sunday- here's hoping. (p.s. It hasn't been this cool in mid-May since 1967!)
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1436
photos
61
followers
27
following
393% complete
View this month »
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd May 2025 3:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
spring
,
common grackle
Kate
ace
Love the blue neck & head
May 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close