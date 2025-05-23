Previous
Strutting its Stuff by 365projectorgheatherb
Strutting its Stuff

A common grackle among some dandelion seed heads on a cool and off-and-on rainy day. A return to spring weather is forecast for Sunday- here's hoping. (p.s. It hasn't been this cool in mid-May since 1967!)
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

Kate ace
Love the blue neck & head
May 23rd, 2025  
