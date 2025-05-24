Sign up
Photo 1437
Late Bloomers
Prairie crabapple blossoms (according to my app)- late bloomers, thankfully. (And the temperature is rising and the sun is breaking through the clouds. All is good :-)
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th May 2025 4:46am
Exif
View Info
Tags
spring
,
crabapple
,
blossoms
