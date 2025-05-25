Previous
Caught in the Rain by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1438

Caught in the Rain

Irisi buds caught in the rain this afternoon (me too, but I had my fold-up umbrella at the ready :-)
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact