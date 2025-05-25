Sign up
Photo 1438
Caught in the Rain
Irisi buds caught in the rain this afternoon (me too, but I had my fold-up umbrella at the ready :-)
25th May 2025
25th May 25
0
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1438
photos
61
followers
27
following
393% complete
1438
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th May 2025 5:07am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
spring
,
iris
