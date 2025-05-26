Kathy's Iris

Our back lane is pretty ugly, but Kathy, who lives in our building, claimed a little patch of land to plant a few flowers a number of years ago. This photo of Kathy is from 2022 (She wanted me to tell you that she has only 10% vision, so her gardening is quite amazing!) Soon after, a condo developer bought the land and plowed down most of the flowers (?!?!) However, the condo market has crashed and new developments have pretty well stopped. Today I came across this iris, which has survived the demolition of Kathy's garden. Nature prevails!