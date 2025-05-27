Sign up
Previous
Photo 1440
Her Full Beauty
An eastern tiger swallowtail from today's ravine walk. The orange and iridescent blue on the lower part of the hindwings indicates a female. Luckily, she kept her wings open long enough for me to get a few shots.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1440
photos
61
followers
27
following
394% complete
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
27th May 2025 12:53am
Privacy
Public
Tags
spring
,
butterfly
,
ravine
,
eastern tiger swallowtail
KV
ace
Gorgeous butterfly and excellent shot. The Eastern Tiger is our Georgia state butterfly.
May 27th, 2025
