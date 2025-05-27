Previous
Her Full Beauty by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1440

Her Full Beauty

An eastern tiger swallowtail from today's ravine walk. The orange and iridescent blue on the lower part of the hindwings indicates a female. Luckily, she kept her wings open long enough for me to get a few shots.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Heather

KV ace
Gorgeous butterfly and excellent shot. The Eastern Tiger is our Georgia state butterfly.
May 27th, 2025  
