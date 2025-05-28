Previous
Hard at Work by 365projectorgheatherb
Hard at Work

This female cardinal was hard at work, gathering nesting materials and flying back and forth to the bushes where she was building a nest (I assume). The male flew around occasionally, but the female was the one doing most of the work. My google search confirmed this behaviour: "In northern cardinals, the female typically does most of the nest building, while the male often assists by bringing building materials. The male may also help with construction and keeps an eye out for predators while the female builds." I don't know- I ask, who works harder?
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
haskar ace
Building a nest is a very responsible task, but he certainly knows how to do it well.
May 28th, 2025  
KV ace
Pretty cardinal… birds work so hard building their nests! Our birds were super active today. We saw a female cardinal on our porch railing and on our table on the back deck.
May 28th, 2025  
Heather ace
@kvphoto I guess this is a busy time for them. How cool that you were paid a couple of visits by a female cardinal. The male is often nearby, I find, (or vice versa), but I have never been successful capturing both of them together :-)
May 28th, 2025  
