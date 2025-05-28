Hard at Work

This female cardinal was hard at work, gathering nesting materials and flying back and forth to the bushes where she was building a nest (I assume). The male flew around occasionally, but the female was the one doing most of the work. My google search confirmed this behaviour: "In northern cardinals, the female typically does most of the nest building, while the male often assists by bringing building materials. The male may also help with construction and keeps an eye out for predators while the female builds." I don't know- I ask, who works harder?