In Full Leaf by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1442

In Full Leaf

Japanese maple leaves to brighten a cloudy day. I am amazed with how quickly the leaves have come out on the trees! Spring is quickly moving to summer.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
395% complete

