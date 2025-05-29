Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1442
In Full Leaf
Japanese maple leaves to brighten a cloudy day. I am amazed with how quickly the leaves have come out on the trees! Spring is quickly moving to summer.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1442
photos
61
followers
27
following
395% complete
View this month »
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th May 2025 5:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
spring
,
japanese maple
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close